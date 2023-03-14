Fake Meat Dangers With Dr. Joseph Mercola

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



What really is fake meat? How have today’s mainstream diet recommendations been corrupted? Are there foods we can trust? Dr. Joseph Mercola gives his perspective on the state of our food supply in this week’s ‘Tea Time.’ Listen in to the conversation!

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Tea Time’ on CHD.TV

Live Every Monday — 9am PT | 12pm ET

➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time