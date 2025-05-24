Houthis Rain Down Missiles On Israel

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) escalated their missile and drone attacks on Israel as it launched a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Between May 13 and 14, the Houthis launched three ballistic missiles at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel in line with the “aerial blockade” they announced earlier. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that all three missiles were intercepted. Still, operations at the airport, the largest in Israel, were disturbed and many airlines halted flights into the country.

Following the attacks, the IDF issued an “urgent” evacuation warning for three Houthi-controlled ports in the western Yemeni province of al-Hodeidah. However, no strikes were reported.

The Houthis attacked again on May 15, launching another ballistic missile at Ben Gurion. The IDF announced a successful interception.

The next day, May 16, the IDF hit back. Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped some 35 munitions on the Houthi-controlled ports of al-Hodeidah and Salif, causing heavy material losses but no casualties.

Following the attack, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to eliminate Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, if the group continues to launch attacks against Israel.

The aerial attack on Yemen, which was the third to be launched by the IDF this month, was not enough to deter the Houthis who on May 17 launched a suicide drone at Ben Gurion. The drone reached Israel, but was ultimately shot down by the IDF.

On the same day, the IDF announced the launch of a large-scale offensive, codenamed Operation Gideon’s Chariots, with the aim of occupying all of Gaza.

On May 18, the group met escalation with escalation, firing two ballistic missiles at Ben Gurion. Sirens sounded across central Israel amid the double attack. The IDF said later that a single ballistic missile was successfully intercepted by air defenses. The reason for the discrepancy in the figures was unclear, but suggested that one had hit a remote area or had fallen short of its target.

The Houthis stepped up their operations on May 19, by announcing that they will impose a “naval blockade” of the strategic port of Haifa in response to Israel’s “brutal aggression” on Gaza.

Between May 22 and 23, the IDF announced the interceptions of three ballistic missiles launched from Yemen. Two of the missiles targeted Ben Gurion, according to the Houthis, who once again stated that their attacks on Israel won’t stop until the war on Gaza ends.

The Houthis appear to be determined to go on with the current confrontation. Israel will not likely be able to deter the group or degrade its military capabilities any time soon. However, it may attempt to score a media victory by targeting the group’s leadership. Still, this won’t be easy as the Houthis have proven to have the best operational security out of all Israel’s foes in the Middle East.

