Based Aaron Rodgers Carries American Flag onto New York Field on 9/11
Published 18 hours ago

Based Aaron Rodgers ran onto the field in New York on opening night, Monday night football, on September 11, carrying the American flag. It gives us all hope, and the memory that America is more than the partisan bickering, with the communist trying to destroy everything that is good about the country which is the envy of the world.

