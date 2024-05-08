Create New Account
GERM THEORY in discussion - with Daniel Roytas and Cecilia Strandevall
TowardsTheLight
283 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

Länkar:

Daniels bok:

https://www.amazon.se/Can-You-Catch-Cold-Experiments/dp/1763504409


Sam Bailey & Daniel Roytas diskuterar Daniels bok:

https://rumble.com/v4og3r0-dan-roytas-can-you-catch-a-cold.html


Sam Baileys rumble-kanal:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1577955


Andrew Kaufmans rumble-kanal:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1128483


Tom Cowan har ingen egen kanal vad jag vet men sök på hans namn på Rumble så får du upp massor av spännande intervjuer med honom.


Podden på Spotify som jag tipsade om:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0IhF5IA8NF0ptJkJBMcL1W?si=bg09CdDiTZCtag_3608xLQ

