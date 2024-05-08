GERM THEORY in discussion - with Daniel Roytas and Cecilia Strandevall

Länkar:
Daniels bok:
https://www.amazon.se/Can-You-Catch-Cold-Experiments/dp/1763504409
Sam Bailey & Daniel Roytas diskuterar Daniels bok:
https://rumble.com/v4og3r0-dan-roytas-can-you-catch-a-cold.html
Sam Baileys rumble-kanal:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1577955
Andrew Kaufmans rumble-kanal:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1128483
Tom Cowan har ingen egen kanal vad jag vet men sök på hans namn på Rumble så får du upp massor av spännande intervjuer med honom.
Podden på Spotify som jag tipsade om:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0IhF5IA8NF0ptJkJBMcL1W?si=bg09CdDiTZCtag_3608xLQ
