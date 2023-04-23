AGAIN! METEOR CAME IN-OVER INDIANA WITH LOUD BOOM+FLASH ( WORMWOOD SENDS A HELLO) /☀ECLIPSE BY / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is now 4/22/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video more meteor debri came in which makes at least 5-6 within the past whole week. Asteroid debri came in over Indiana USA causing a loud boom noise and lighting up the sky and multiple Indiana towns and cities heard and witnessed the event. It was close to me as Indiana is the state next to me as I'm 10 minutes by Toledo in northwest Ohio. Like said many times first comes clusters as is now from planet xs debri tail also from a separate planet x system body. Plus NASA is tracking according to 2 legit planet x system insiders others know, NASA is tracking at least 3 possibly 4 other solar systems that have invaded into and around earths solar system as soon millions will fall worldwide from planet x/ the destroyer/ wormwood/ the fiery red dragons tail and will hit globally as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from yeshua or in his english translated name simply called ( Jesus ) christ meaning messiah. Also you'll see 3 pictures I caught from NASA public stereo ahead footage looking at the sun you'll see either 3 planet x system objects or one or more planet x system object, and or the extra planet bodies that have also invaded earths solar system. You'll see the sun blasted off a pretty big filament blast which was earth facing meaning a high quake+volcano watch and all of our health will be impacted as heavy radiation keeps slamming earth daily along to with a large halo CME ( coronal mass ejection) that shot from the sun I also believe was earth facing. As galactic and cosmic waves of radiation/pulses of energy have been slamming earth from 2 stars that exploded in space that insider mike from around the world warned about on paul Begley youtube channel before they both started coming in. As one hit on the 19th and more waves and pulses are expected as one of the gamma ray bursts shooting waves at earths back side. The new star gamma ray burst that occured within the past few months now is sending pulses to the back side of the sun which is what I feel caused the sun to shoot off its recent CME.... Also you'll see the solar eclipse from april 20th and how the so called moon looked blood red and looked like it had stripes and not even the right texture that the moon has. Usually solar eclipses though not all show a fiery ring when solar eclipses occur though never have I seen the so called moon on 4/20/23 looking fully red with stripes which makes me ask the question what really eclipsed the sun? You all be the judges of that.... Plus pictures belonging to others. Also Florida scared residents by sending out a fake emergency alert to their phones and tvs and radios. Seems someone wants to prepare their people or played a sick joke. Either way it's happened way more than once the past few years.... Plus more... It's only going to worsen from here on. Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





