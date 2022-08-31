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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 08-31-2022
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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96 views • August 31, 2022

Ways to support this channel –

https://www.patreon.com/hummingbird027

New Paperback book – You Belong to me: Testimony of a love built for eternity - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RFYCGSQ

New book on Kindle – You belong to me: Testimony of a love built for eternity - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RFHJM6J

If you want to contribute to helping me get my book published in all book stores across the earth, please go to - https://www.givesendgo.com/ChristineHase


New MERCH at - https://www.bonfire.com/store/yahwehs-homestead-and-esthers-acres/

https://www.bonfire.com/resist-the-great-reset/ - RESIST the GREAT RESET

https://www.bonfire.com/believe-you-can160ampyoure-half-way-there/  - Believe you can & you’re half way there.

https://www.bonfire.com/think-local-buy-local-live-local/ - Think Local Buy Local Live Local


Dream/Vision – Start at 13:50 timestamp - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-wwU3QvWps


Shmitah
And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE


MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender

https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf


Email me: [email protected]

TRUTH SOCIAL - @hummingbird027

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If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:

PayPal:   http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY

PayPal: send money to  [email protected]

(Choose friends & family)


Mail -

C/O - Christine

P.O. Box 52

Palmer, AK. 99645


Any packages must be sent to:


C/O - Christine

500 S. Cobb St. #52

Palmer, AK. 99645


My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated.  It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet.  Thanks for coming by and listening:)  Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!


Keywords
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