The MAHA agenda is moving forward. But, what exactly is the MAHA agenda? In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, the “real” MAHA agenda is revealed by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. during his Senate confirmation hearings. It isn’t all what the people think it is.
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. I’ll catch you on the flip side!
Resources:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maha-mission-publics-input-childhood-disease-epidemic/
https://www.congress.gov/116/bills/hr748/BILLS-116hr748enr.pdf - CARES Act
https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/rfk-jr-senate-hearings
https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/restore-trust-for-a-greater-good
https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/rfk-is-the-right-man-for-the-jab
https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/rfk-jr-wants-you-to-trust-the-cdc
https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/let-the-man-work
https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/how-to-trust-the-untrustworthy
https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/bobby-the-backstabbing-bamboozler
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cbrn-agents-causing-illness-not-viruses-beware-of-new-virus-announcement/