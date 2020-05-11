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Plandemic, Judy Mikovits 1, danske undertekster
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43608 views • May 11, 2020
Bandlyst af Youtube, Facebook og Vimeo. Hun afslører mecinalindustrien så meget, at hun blev tvunget ud af sit hus uden dommerkendelse og fængslet uden dom. Hun fik mundkurv på i 5 år. Hun fortæller sin historie. Interview med Mikki Willis, maj 2020. Om masker 18:25
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