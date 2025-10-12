Netanyahu Makes Threats About NUKING U.S. Cities!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now switched into full fearmonger mode, warning that Iran could target U.S. cities with nuclear weapons — this despite claiming to have knocked out Iran’s nuclear capabilities during the 12 Days War.
Jimmy mocks Netanyahu’s tone and smile as an example of “duper’s delight,” proving the likelihood that Netanyahu knows he’s lying. Jimmy labels Netanyahu’s statements illogical and manipulative, and argues that Israel has historically staged false flag operations and could attempt to frame Iran in order to provoke U.S. military action. The segment concluded with Dore and his co-host, comedian Chris Keene, sarcastically riffing on U.S.–Israel relations.
Source @Jimmy Dore
