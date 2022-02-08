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Alleged Human Smuggler Appears Possessed By Demons
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304 views • February 08, 2022
BY ZACH HEILMAN
FEBRUARY 7, 2022
Excerpt:
"While it can be difficult to process such a massive number of immigrants flooding the border, to give just a small glimpse into what the border patrol is having to fight on a daily basis, the video below was uploaded showing a deranged woman being detained. Not only was the individual accused of human trafficking, but within just the first few seconds, it was clear something wasn’t right about her as she appeared demented, glaring at the agents trying to peacefully detain her."
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/02/alleged-human-smuggler-appears-possessed-by-demons-as-border-patrol-detains-her-video/
FEBRUARY 7, 2022
Excerpt:
"While it can be difficult to process such a massive number of immigrants flooding the border, to give just a small glimpse into what the border patrol is having to fight on a daily basis, the video below was uploaded showing a deranged woman being detained. Not only was the individual accused of human trafficking, but within just the first few seconds, it was clear something wasn’t right about her as she appeared demented, glaring at the agents trying to peacefully detain her."
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/02/alleged-human-smuggler-appears-possessed-by-demons-as-border-patrol-detains-her-video/
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