InfoWars - Maria Zeee - Australians Respond to Secret Proposed Changes in Constitution to Steal Aboriginal Land - 10-03-2023
Published 18 hours ago

Grandmother Mulara of https://grandmotherwisdom.com/ Maria Zeee of https://zeeemedia.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down the vote on the secretive plan to change the Australian constitution to steal aboriginal land.

Keywords
infowarsconstitutionaustralianland grababoriginalmaria zeeegrandmother mulara

