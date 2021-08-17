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Zohar: Undeciphered Stones of Indus Valley Civilization Word’s Oldest Code [15.08.2021]
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92 views • August 17, 2021
#BOOOM! Since the late 1800s, scientists have been baffled by mysterious pieces of stone found buried in India and Pakistan. Belonging to the Indus Valley Civilization, one of the oldest Indian civilization known to have existed, these small stones are carved with a line of symbols over a depiction of an animal. This mysterious script was in use at a number of sites, including one of the Indus Valley Civilisation’s major urban centres, Mohenjo Daro. The stones represent one of the oldest uncracked codes ever discovered. But recently, complex statistical techniques and cognitive science have been brought in and researchers now believe they are finally close to cracking the code.
8,768 viewsPremiered 23 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
461K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dYZp2wkcH-w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
8,768 viewsPremiered 23 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
461K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dYZp2wkcH-w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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