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Logans Run - Decoded by In Plain Sight
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100 views • November 17, 2021
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In the year 2274, young residents enjoy an idyllic, hedonistic lifestyle within the protective confines of a domed city. The general belief is that when each person turns 30, they are reincarnated for another blissful life cycle. Those who know the much darker truth become "runners" and flee to a hidden sanctuary. When law enforcement officer Logan (Michael York) goes undercover to locate the refuge, he winds up instead trying to initiate a revolution with runner Jessica (Jenny Agutter). Release date: June 23, 1976 (USA)
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Video credits:
In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
Many other great decodes to wake up your friends and family from In Plain Sight. Here are a few more:
Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi - Blending Light With Darkness - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_08aXNOhGkc
A Wrinkle In Time - Disney’s Demented Desire For Darkness - https://youtu.be/3GYyJ2hTZ1U
The Handmaid’s Tale - The Fall Of America - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXkPDzm1lQg
Black Panther - The Insatiable Licentious Lust Of The Elites For The Golden Age Of Lucifer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZhyGjL5NF0
Emerald City - The Masterfully Malevolent Monstrous Key To The Dark Side Is Mystery Babylon! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea8frxH8E0Q
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Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
In the year 2274, young residents enjoy an idyllic, hedonistic lifestyle within the protective confines of a domed city. The general belief is that when each person turns 30, they are reincarnated for another blissful life cycle. Those who know the much darker truth become "runners" and flee to a hidden sanctuary. When law enforcement officer Logan (Michael York) goes undercover to locate the refuge, he winds up instead trying to initiate a revolution with runner Jessica (Jenny Agutter). Release date: June 23, 1976 (USA)
.............................
Video credits:
In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
Many other great decodes to wake up your friends and family from In Plain Sight. Here are a few more:
Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi - Blending Light With Darkness - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_08aXNOhGkc
A Wrinkle In Time - Disney’s Demented Desire For Darkness - https://youtu.be/3GYyJ2hTZ1U
The Handmaid’s Tale - The Fall Of America - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXkPDzm1lQg
Black Panther - The Insatiable Licentious Lust Of The Elites For The Golden Age Of Lucifer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZhyGjL5NF0
Emerald City - The Masterfully Malevolent Monstrous Key To The Dark Side Is Mystery Babylon! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea8frxH8E0Q
.............................
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
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