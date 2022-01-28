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Tests From The Life of Joseph: Test 1 - Favor
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0 view • January 28, 2022
Favor. Were you beautiful or handsome in your youth? If you were, you know what it feels like to walk in favor. Doors open more easily for you, and people are either very nice or really nasty to you. Favor is a test to see if you can handle more - more beauty, more wealth, more prestige.
Can you pass the test of favor?
Can you pass the test of favor?
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