Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Testament tells us clearly, jews are the adversaries to all men.
channel image
perception is reality
2 Subscribers
104 views
Published Yesterday

THE FIRST EPISTLE OF ST. PAUL TO THE THESSALONIANS: Chapter 2.    "Jews, Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and the prophets, and have persecuted us, and please not God, and are adversaries to all men;"......  Ask yourself this, jews are less than 2% of the U.S. population, so why do they occupy as heads of all Federal Government agencies?

                          

Keywords
hoaxnwocabaljewcommieresetcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket