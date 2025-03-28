RT News - March 28 2025 6AM GMT

March 28, 2025

Vladimir Putin suggests the United Nations could step up and temporarily govern Ukraine while the country elects new leadership. That's as the Russian President reiterates that the current authorities in Kiev have outstayed their legitimacy. While the EU continues to ship cash and weapons to Kiev, France wants to go further by putting boots on the ground there as well. But the US calls the Coalition of the Willing nothing but 'posture and pose.' America continues its bombardment of the Houthis in Yemen. Our correspondent reports from Sanaa. A 'Declaration of war against sovereignty' - that's how a South African political party labels Washington's tapping of a conservative, pro-Israel advocate for ambassador to Pretoria.









