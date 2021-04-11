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Heavy Metals that Cause Fatigue
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67 views • April 11, 2021
Wendy Myers is passionate about educating on the importance of detox in our ever-increasingly toxic world. She healed her own health issues through detox and wants to help others do the same. Wendy’s research into detox intensified with the death of her father from esophageal cancer. Intuitively, she knew toxins, chemo, radiation and ten medications killed him prematurely. Launching her site, Myersdetox.com, she vowed to educate others to avoid the same fate. Food, detoxification, and natural healing modalities must be used to achieve true and lasting health. Wendy is a functional diagnostic nutritionist in Los Angeles, CA. She uses Hair Mineral Analysis, urine and stool metals tests to detox clients with her revolutionary Myers Detox Protocol.
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