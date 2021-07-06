Prayer, Thankfulness & Election - 1 Thessalonians 1:1-4

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Join us as we go verse by verse through 1 Thessalonians!
Our entire 1 Thessalonians Playlist can be found at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/C3OpoDyb6tem/
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