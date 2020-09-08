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How evil is Satan, you'll be SHOCKED! | Audio
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64 views • September 08, 2020
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video link to: PLannediLusion https://youtu.be/eJmokNgk4Hk
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Subscribe to our Y.T. channel; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI31Ux-2CYhna_RAT5-MA7Q
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video link to: PLannediLusion https://youtu.be/eJmokNgk4Hk
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.
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