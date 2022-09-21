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GALVANIC THERAPY - THE HEALTH ALLROUNDER | True Pathfinder
True Pathfinder
True Pathfinder
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33 views • September 21, 2022

In this video we look at a non-invasive, proven therapy modality that can help you with all aspects of your health - from disease prevention to healing of chronic conditions – called galvanic therapy. Find out how and why it works so well, learn about its many applications, and much more!

Get the galvanic devices presented in this video exclusively here:

https://vibrant-body.net/product/iono-trans-home-essential/

https://vibrant-body.net/product/iono-trans-expert/

Check out other powerful holistic tools:

https://vibrant-body.net/


For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:

https://christine.doctor


Please support our work by becoming a Patron: patreon.com/truepathfinder


Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.


Stay healthy and aware!


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healthdetoxfitnesswellnessectholistichealthholistichealingtruepathfinderholistichealthsolutionsgalvanictherapygalvanictreatmentholistichealthdeviceholistictoolsnoninvasicemedicinenoninvasivehealingperformanceboostcellularhealthcellularhealingelectricalbodyelectricbodygalvaniccellgalvaniccurrents
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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