GALVANIC THERAPY - THE HEALTH ALLROUNDER | True Pathfinder

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In this video we look at a non-invasive, proven therapy
modality that can help you with all aspects of your health - from disease
prevention to healing of chronic conditions – called galvanic therapy. Find out
how and why it works so well, learn about its many applications, and much more!
Get the galvanic devices presented in this video exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/product/iono-trans-home-essential/
https://vibrant-body.net/product/iono-trans-expert/
Check out other powerful holistic tools:
https://vibrant-body.net/
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
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