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iEarlGrey: Russia REVEALS ALL in Bombshell BioLabs Briefing - Inside Russia Report
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87 views • May 12, 2022
Posted 11May2022:
"Briefing on the results of the analysis of documents related to the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine" : https://telegra.ph/Briefing-on-the-results-of-the-analysis-of-documents-related-to-the-military-biological-activities-of-the-United-States-on-the-t-05-11
NBCP Briefing Slides: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/tP_Qu9sRGrJKeA
Full briefing Supporting Documents and Evidence: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/EmmPxlSNBUtymw
bio-warfare, Obama, Ukraine, Poland, Clinton, Biden, DNC, George Soros, Pfizer, nerve gas,
"Briefing on the results of the analysis of documents related to the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine" : https://telegra.ph/Briefing-on-the-results-of-the-analysis-of-documents-related-to-the-military-biological-activities-of-the-United-States-on-the-t-05-11
NBCP Briefing Slides: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/tP_Qu9sRGrJKeA
Full briefing Supporting Documents and Evidence: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/EmmPxlSNBUtymw
bio-warfare, Obama, Ukraine, Poland, Clinton, Biden, DNC, George Soros, Pfizer, nerve gas,
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