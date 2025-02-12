Gold Market and Central Bank Issues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gold's true value shines not in inflation but in geopolitical uncertainty. Unlike other assets, an ounce of gold is the same everywhere—London, New York, Tokyo. Its strength? A hedge against government instability. Rumors of a gold-backed dollar? Just whispers. True gold standard requires fiscal discipline, not just promises.
#GoldFacts #Economy #Geopolitics
