BR Clowns Caught Again...

The link to the YT video has been removed as "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Terms of Service"...

Interesting YT, damn interesting - and your downfall...

Video was originally embedded in TGP's post: “Justice is Rigged” – Brazil Election Breakdown: Officials Shut Down Website and Remove Evidence After It Was Exposed'

found at

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/justice-rigged-brazil-election-breakdown-officials-shut-website-remove-evidence-exposed/

We knew they would yank it so we have we have multiple copies across the internet - you need to do the same...

The presenter is speaking Spanish however there is an English voice over - if you can't understand what is being said for any reason, slow the video speed down and replay.