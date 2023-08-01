Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
People think solar panels are good for the environment but they’re not.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2074 Subscribers
Shop now
153 views
Published 14 hours ago

Michael Shellenberger:People think solar panels are good for the environment but they’re not.


They’re made with toxic heavy metals and aren’t recycled. Most are made with coal in China and produce produce 3x more CO2 than IPCC thought. And they require 300-600x more land than other energy sources.


People say solar panels don't produce carbon emissions, but they do. And now, a major new investigation by Environmental Progress, drawing on the research of

@enricomariutti, finds that solar panels made in China produce at least 3x more carbon emissions than IPCC claims.


https://twitter.com/shellenberger/status/1686315430548303872?s=20

Keywords
green energyclimate hoaxsolar panelsmichael shellenberger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket