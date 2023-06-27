Informed local absolutely schools Colchester City Council on the unethical and environmentally damaging nature of their Net Zero policies, much to the dismay of local councillors.

"These so-called green or ethical solutions aren't solutions at all, just very good marketing from the $1.5 trillion a year climate change industry."

"You're investing in slavery, which is unacceptable... especially when no one here can actually fully explain what the climate emergency is."

Credit: https://twitter.com/StarkNakedBrief

Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media

