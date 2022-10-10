US Warned Hong Kong Against Providing a ‘Safe Haven’ for Sanctioned Russian Oligarchs

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u8xd7b2
10/09/2022 WION: US warned Hong Kong against providing a ‘safe haven’ for sanctioned oligarchs. A Russian tycoon’s $500m yacht reached Hong Kong waters this week and Hong Kong has refused to seize the yacht