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Got another strike from YouTube ( 2nd one )
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1445 views • November 28, 2021
Hi in this video I speak about my 2nd strike from YouTube for sharing the truth.
God bless and will hopefully upload videos on YouTube in around 2 weeks
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
God bless and will hopefully upload videos on YouTube in around 2 weeks
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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