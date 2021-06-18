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2020 AUG 04 Dangerous Marxist Leaders call for (The Great Reset) to destroy capitalism.ia
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0 view • June 18, 2021
Remarks: So the New World Order is not a Conspiracy Theory how long will it be before the NWO mockers wake up and realise you’ve been wrong and this “Conspiracy Theory” is not a theory it in fact is a real tangible plan and its being brought into being by the Elite Globalist Community and they intend to make you their slaves under a doctorial socialistic communistic style world governing body & the fact is Trump is the only thing stopping these monsters from having their way with you and your children and theirs children to come. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2020/10/13/2020-aug-04-dangerous-marxist-leaders-call-for-the-great-reset-to-destroy-capitalism/
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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