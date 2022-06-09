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VIRUS FAIRY TALES
I followed the "science" and found out some surprising things.
Francis Boyle Interview: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/06/03/francis-boyle-we-are-in-war-against-scientific-elite-wwiii/
Monkeypox Gene Editing discovery (Portugal): https://virological.org/t/multi-country-outbreak-of-monkeypox-virus-genetic-divergence-and-first-signs-of-microevolution/806
New Smallpox research / origin: https://www.science.org/content/article/virus-found-child-mummy-suggests-recent-rise-deadly-smallpox
Horsepox in origin of smallpox vaccine / vaccinia virus: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29137821/
A Human Infection Caused By Monkeypox Virus in Basankusu Congo (1971): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2480792/?page=1
Infectious Ectromelia: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/path.1700330317