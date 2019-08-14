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15 Amazing Shortcuts You Aren't Using
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8 views • August 14, 2019
If you wanna be a power user, you shouldn't deny the usefulness of hotkeys. They improve your everyday work and give an absolute boost in your productivity. These hotkey combinations will certainly come in handy for every Windows and OS X user!
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