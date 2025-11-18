A lively boogie woogie track driven by a rolling, syncopated piano riff and walking upright bass, Drums snap with brushed snare and crisp hi-hats, Guitar adds rhythmic accents, Energetic call-and-response sections between piano and horns keep the groove jumping





I got a rocket in my pocket and a roll in my walk Baby, don't buzz me with that north forty talk There ain't nothin' you can tell me I don't already know I got a rocket in my pocket and I'm rarin' to go Now let's go someplace where we can rock a bit I got a rocket in my pocket and the fuse is lit Well, 2-in-1's polish and 3-in-1's oil A lot of lip flippin' makes my bad blood boil I didn't come here to listen so cut the scene I got a rocket in my pocket and a roll in my jeans Now let's go someplace where we can rock a bit I got a rocket in my pocket and the fuse is lit Well, better tune me in and get my signal right Or there'll be no rockin' tomorrow night There ain't nothin' you can tell me I don't already know I got a rocket in my pocket and I'm rarin' to go Now let's go someplace where we can rock a bit I got a rocket in my pocket and the fuse is lit