Pandemic Obsession

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Censorship Collusion?
* The left loves to bark at you about ’rona.
* Yearly shots will be the ‘new normal’.
* [Fauxi], gubment made up stuff and called it science.
* Emails show White House conspiring with Big Tech.
* WH ordered F*c*book to censor info.
* [Bidan]: not censoring vax posts is killing people!
* The gubment got a lot wrong.
* DOJ is objecting to handing over WH-Big Tech emails.
* FBI pressured Americans to sign away gun rights.
* Americans losing confidence in FBI.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 September 2022