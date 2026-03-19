630: Media Drove the Getaway Car Again (Clip)

The Mainstream Media is the enemy of the truth and a stain on humanity because it was designed that way. The CIA created Operation Mockingbird to subvert the original mission of the news media, with Cord Meyer and Allen Dulles taking the lead. Soon, the narratives on the killings of JFK, RFK, and MLK were being shaped by covert operatives embedded inside all major media organizations across the world.





The Independent Media has a chance to do the funniest thing and show these bloated media monstrosities how real journalism is done, all without a billion-dollar operation of fools and propagandists. The Independent Media Alliance is working to provide people with real-time information, in a variety of formats, from journalists and editors with integrity and compassion.





Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms





The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm





Website: www.Macroaggressions.io





Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/





C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO





Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO





Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/





LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com





EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO





Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro





Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/





Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO





The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471





Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com





Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com

Promo Code: MACRO





Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO





Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com





Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com







