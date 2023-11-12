Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can America SURVIVE paying $1 TRILLION in INTEREST on national debt?
channel image
High Hopes
2893 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
192 views
Published 17 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Nov 11, 2023


The yearly interest payment on the United States' national debt is now over $1 trillion. Meanwhile, our government still wants to spend MORE money! Financial expert Carol Roth joins Glenn to explain this insanity and what it means for the country and the average American: "We are in a really perilous financial position."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZAvXhuf-Aw

Keywords
americasurvivecarol rothnational debtglenn beckinterestfinancespendingperiloustrillion dollarsyearly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket