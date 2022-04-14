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Dr Tau Braun Figured Out The Origins Of Covid-19
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531 views • April 14, 2022
Dr Tau Braun Figured Out The Origins Of Covid-19
You don't want to miss this episode! Dr. Braun is a U.S. National Counterterrorism & EMS Advisor and Trainer, Chief Scientist, CounterBioterrorism Division, BioChem Engineering, Executive Director of the Violence Prevention Agency, and Clinical Psychologist.
He researched and discovered the origin of Covid 19 was snake venom, before Dr. Ardis. Find out what happened when he submitted his research to the FBI! https://vokalnow.com/audio/4850
VenomTech company announces massive library of SNAKE VENOM peptides for pharmaceutical development; “nanocarriers” stabilize snake venom in WATER (PubMed) https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-13-venomtech-company-announces-massive-library-of-snake-venom-peptides-for-pharmaceutical-deployment.html
DR. BRYAN ARDIS ISSUES VENOM THEORY UPDATE https://www.bitchute.com/video/o4AKNOBN9OzE/
What Are Monoclonal Antibodies and How Can They Fight Covid-19? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56aGuxEw_QQ
You don't want to miss this episode! Dr. Braun is a U.S. National Counterterrorism & EMS Advisor and Trainer, Chief Scientist, CounterBioterrorism Division, BioChem Engineering, Executive Director of the Violence Prevention Agency, and Clinical Psychologist.
He researched and discovered the origin of Covid 19 was snake venom, before Dr. Ardis. Find out what happened when he submitted his research to the FBI! https://vokalnow.com/audio/4850
VenomTech company announces massive library of SNAKE VENOM peptides for pharmaceutical development; “nanocarriers” stabilize snake venom in WATER (PubMed) https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-13-venomtech-company-announces-massive-library-of-snake-venom-peptides-for-pharmaceutical-deployment.html
DR. BRYAN ARDIS ISSUES VENOM THEORY UPDATE https://www.bitchute.com/video/o4AKNOBN9OzE/
What Are Monoclonal Antibodies and How Can They Fight Covid-19? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56aGuxEw_QQ
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