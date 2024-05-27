West Embarrasses Zelensky Again Ukraines Biggest Weapons Demand Rejected By NATO Chief

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg rebuffed the Ukrainian President's request to tackle Russian missile attacks. Stoltenberg said NATO does not intend to use its air defenses to provide cover for Kyiv. The bloc's chief also clarified that NATO will not be a direct participant in the conflict.
