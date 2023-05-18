Create New Account
Sky News correspondent Rowland 'Amazing Vaccine' Manthorpe has had 'long COVID' since May 2021 🤔
The Prisoner
Published a day ago
Sky News technology correspondent Rowland Manthorpe has been out of full-time work with long COVID since May of 2021. What rare occurrence could have happened around that time that could have caused his SUDDEN, SEVERE disease?

vaxxedpresstituterowland manthorpelong covid hoax

