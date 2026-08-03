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They’re Pricing Us Out of Food
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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The numbers are staggering, from $70 steaks to $16 hamburgers, the cost of survival is skyrocketing while we’re told it’s only temporary as we touch a societal breaking point where average earners can no longer afford to put meat on the table for a family of four. Historical warnings of food-driven civil unrest, and the immediate steps you must take to opt out of this failing system before the next price shock hits this autumn.


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Keywords
agricultureeconomygrow your own foodcommoditiesdavid dubynegeopoliticssurvival gardeningadapt 2030supply chainglobal food crisisfood inflationrising food pricesshrinkflationcost of living crisisfast food pricesthe civilization cycle podcasthyperinflation foodeconomic intelligencegrocery prices too highfood crisis americacook from scratchshrinkflation eggsfood prices historycivil unrest foodgrocery price hike
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