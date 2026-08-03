They’re Pricing Us Out of Food

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The numbers are staggering, from $70 steaks to $16 hamburgers, the cost of survival is skyrocketing while we’re told it’s only temporary as we touch a societal breaking point where average earners can no longer afford to put meat on the table for a family of four. Historical warnings of food-driven civil unrest, and the immediate steps you must take to opt out of this failing system before the next price shock hits this autumn.
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