This is the face of a woman that was abused as a child

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SB-107 Gender-affirming health care
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB107
Cloe Cole- pic.twitter.com/Jcy1gjiOXF
https://www.senate.ca.gov/media/senate-floor-session-20220831/video
Timestamp for interview 2:18
Greg Burt
Director of
Capitol Engagement
California Family Council (CFC)
[email protected]
www.californiafamily.org
(949) 244-2080
https://registertovote.ca.gov/
Biden Speech- pic.twitter.com/K1w4HRaAgI
Promotion:
https://loomisflooringusa.com/
Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A
https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold
Help contribute to a growing channel Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W
Truth @DONOTTALK
https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk
CharLee email: [email protected]
Kirk email: [email protected]
Rudy Running for Congress
Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com
Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress
Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District
https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/
Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.
https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n
https://forefront-aerial.com
Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy
https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr
Edits… Add video… Cut me start and in second…
Open 1:42:00 – 1:50:00
https://rumble.com/v1id4wx-biden-just-branded-you-a-threat-to-the-country.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=7
https://rumble.com/v1idbgn-in-case-you-missed-bidens-speech-last-night.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=6
The Dark Force
pic.twitter.com/K1w4HRaAgI