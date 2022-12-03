Exact Proof the Bible is Accurate Using Time Prophecy Mark Finley

Daniel 8 and 9 show us proof the Bible is accurate. We can look at the time prophecies and calculate the exact dates with precision. It's amazing more people don't know about Bible prophecy. The 2300 day vision given to Daniel, the 70 week prophecy, the meaning of 1844, and whether the antichrist is a future event can be understood. Join Seventh-day Adventist international evangelist and author Mark Finley as he studies the longest time prophecy in the Bible.





