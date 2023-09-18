PULVERIZED DAMS Flooding Disaster In Derna Libya Kills 11K+ After Huge Rain & 2 EXPLODED DAMS

Tim Truth





Sep 17, 2023





Want more videos? Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the free speech internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, Bitchute & Brighteon.





Add me on these great platforms: https://rokfin.com/timtruth https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com





This video was conducted on behalf of SolarBank, and was funded by Jake Rosen Entertainment. For our full disclaimer, please visit: PDF attached.





Thank you to the video sponsor: Solar Bank Corp

https://solarbankcorp.com/

CSE: SUNN | OTCQX: SUUNF





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3igqw6-pulverized-dams-flooding-disaster-in-derna-libya-kills-11k-after-huge-rain-.html