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** Narrative Shifts: Treason, Sedition…There Is No Escape ** - X-22 report
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156 views • June 26, 2020
** Forbidden Knowledge TV – Alexandra Bruce - 25/June/2020
The riot zombies spray-painting and burning cop cars and smashing windows might ask themselves if they are truly anti-establishment when local governments, the UN, the Mainstream Media, major corporations, pop culture and academia all agree with them, along with the vast majority of Americans who agree that George Floyd’s murder was egregious.
How are their demands “counter-culture” when every major corporation has announced their support and donated generously to their cause? How rebellious is their revolution when the rioting is condoned by Democrat mayors, governors and the entire DNC?
These past few months have been demoralizing, with the fraudulent COVID lockdowns that seek to destroy the world economy and with the zombie apocalypse of rioters killing, looting and vandalizing all over the country, tearing down statues, even those of Abolitionists and black heroes.
Given all of the above and the coordinated insubordination of several generals plus John Bolton’s criminal leaks last week, there’s been a sense that Trump is on the ropes and that this violent mob of useful (intersectional) idiots might actually succeed in delivering us into the dread “Micro-chipped New World Order”, even if that’s not their intent.
However, we also see the beginnings of a new pattern – or what could become a fire hose of game-changing events:
• Recently-released emails show that in 2018, Ukrainian government prosecutors had handed over damning evidence about Joe Biden and election interference to US Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York but Berman had failed to respond. His office had also been blocking progress on cases against the Clinton Foundation, Jeffrey Epstein and others, while simultaneously lodging frivolous lawsuits against Trump and Barr. After Berman refused Barr’s offer to be transferred amicably, he was summarily fired by Trump last Friday.
• On Monday, Ukrainian prosecutors released documents revealing: 1) new details about a bribe made by repre-sentatives of Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the Burisma and the Biden family; 2) disclosing telephone records of calls between former President Petro Poroshenko and former Vice President Joe Biden, revealing international corruption and treason at the highest state level; 3) presenting the details of the DNC’s colossal corruption network operating in Ukraine and in other countries. “This network includes top officials of Ukraine and the USA… involved in stealing billions of money of Ukrainian and American citizens”; 4) recent arrests made by Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, in which Burisma’s representatives were caught red-handed while attempting to give a $6 million bribe to end their investigation into Zlochevsky, Burisma and Biden and how, “Ukrainians should know that the amount of the bribe, regarding which the representatives of Burisma were caught in the act of committing a crime, initially was not $6 million at all. The amount of the bribe was originally $50 million.”
• On Tuesday, handwritten notes released from FBI agent Peter Strzok confirm that the operation against General Flynn was ordered by President Obama and Joe Biden in the Oval Office on January 5, 2017 – just two weeks before they were due to leave office and that it was Biden’s idea to prosecute Flynn under the Logan Act. The notes also contained the famous “exculpatory evidence”, with Comey noted as saying that Flynn’s phone call with Russian diplomat, Sergey Kislyak was “legit”.
• On Wednesday, Federal Appeals Court ordered Judge Emmett Sullivan to dismiss the criminal charges against Michael Flynn, per the DOJ’s request on June 1st. Sullivan “had declined to immediately dismiss the case…He appointed retired federal Judge John Gleeson to argue against the department’s position and to consider whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury…” It is still up to Sullivan to dismiss the case and it will be interesting to see how much longer he tries to stall the proceedings, which have prolonged Flynn’s gag order and prevented him from moving on with his life and attempting to recover the $6 million he’s spent on his defense.
On July 28th, William Barr will appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing amid accusations from Democrats that “the department was acting under the influence of ‘improper political interference’ from President Donald Trump in cases related to former associates of the president such as Roger Stone and Trump’s lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.” This would be a great opportunity for Barr to drop some declassified information that would put an end to their frivolous actions, once and for all.
Break out the popcorn!
Forbidden Knowledge - https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/narrative-shifts-treason-sedition-there-is-no-escape/
X-22 Reports - https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Report/videos
The riot zombies spray-painting and burning cop cars and smashing windows might ask themselves if they are truly anti-establishment when local governments, the UN, the Mainstream Media, major corporations, pop culture and academia all agree with them, along with the vast majority of Americans who agree that George Floyd’s murder was egregious.
How are their demands “counter-culture” when every major corporation has announced their support and donated generously to their cause? How rebellious is their revolution when the rioting is condoned by Democrat mayors, governors and the entire DNC?
These past few months have been demoralizing, with the fraudulent COVID lockdowns that seek to destroy the world economy and with the zombie apocalypse of rioters killing, looting and vandalizing all over the country, tearing down statues, even those of Abolitionists and black heroes.
Given all of the above and the coordinated insubordination of several generals plus John Bolton’s criminal leaks last week, there’s been a sense that Trump is on the ropes and that this violent mob of useful (intersectional) idiots might actually succeed in delivering us into the dread “Micro-chipped New World Order”, even if that’s not their intent.
However, we also see the beginnings of a new pattern – or what could become a fire hose of game-changing events:
• Recently-released emails show that in 2018, Ukrainian government prosecutors had handed over damning evidence about Joe Biden and election interference to US Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York but Berman had failed to respond. His office had also been blocking progress on cases against the Clinton Foundation, Jeffrey Epstein and others, while simultaneously lodging frivolous lawsuits against Trump and Barr. After Berman refused Barr’s offer to be transferred amicably, he was summarily fired by Trump last Friday.
• On Monday, Ukrainian prosecutors released documents revealing: 1) new details about a bribe made by repre-sentatives of Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the Burisma and the Biden family; 2) disclosing telephone records of calls between former President Petro Poroshenko and former Vice President Joe Biden, revealing international corruption and treason at the highest state level; 3) presenting the details of the DNC’s colossal corruption network operating in Ukraine and in other countries. “This network includes top officials of Ukraine and the USA… involved in stealing billions of money of Ukrainian and American citizens”; 4) recent arrests made by Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, in which Burisma’s representatives were caught red-handed while attempting to give a $6 million bribe to end their investigation into Zlochevsky, Burisma and Biden and how, “Ukrainians should know that the amount of the bribe, regarding which the representatives of Burisma were caught in the act of committing a crime, initially was not $6 million at all. The amount of the bribe was originally $50 million.”
• On Tuesday, handwritten notes released from FBI agent Peter Strzok confirm that the operation against General Flynn was ordered by President Obama and Joe Biden in the Oval Office on January 5, 2017 – just two weeks before they were due to leave office and that it was Biden’s idea to prosecute Flynn under the Logan Act. The notes also contained the famous “exculpatory evidence”, with Comey noted as saying that Flynn’s phone call with Russian diplomat, Sergey Kislyak was “legit”.
• On Wednesday, Federal Appeals Court ordered Judge Emmett Sullivan to dismiss the criminal charges against Michael Flynn, per the DOJ’s request on June 1st. Sullivan “had declined to immediately dismiss the case…He appointed retired federal Judge John Gleeson to argue against the department’s position and to consider whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury…” It is still up to Sullivan to dismiss the case and it will be interesting to see how much longer he tries to stall the proceedings, which have prolonged Flynn’s gag order and prevented him from moving on with his life and attempting to recover the $6 million he’s spent on his defense.
On July 28th, William Barr will appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing amid accusations from Democrats that “the department was acting under the influence of ‘improper political interference’ from President Donald Trump in cases related to former associates of the president such as Roger Stone and Trump’s lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.” This would be a great opportunity for Barr to drop some declassified information that would put an end to their frivolous actions, once and for all.
Break out the popcorn!
Forbidden Knowledge - https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/narrative-shifts-treason-sedition-there-is-no-escape/
X-22 Reports - https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Report/videos
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