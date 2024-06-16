Vadims (1996, Playstation)

Vadims is a puzzle game developed by Tetris-co-designer Vadim Victorovich Gerasimov in cooperation with ITC (Interactive Toys for Communication) and Metro, and published by Softbank. It was only released in Japan.



The game is a falling-tile puzzle game like Tetris, Columns, Puyo Puyo etc. Vadim's tiles are rectangular blocks which can be turned around one axis in 90 degree turns. The broader sides of each block have a pattern of triagonal half-squares which are either white or red. You need to align blocks in such a way that they form a mono-coloured square standing on its tip/ diamond. In this case, all blocks contributing to the square shape disappear. The smaller sides of the blocks are simply either red or white. Aligning blocks showing a mono-coloured side so that they form a mono-coloured square the blocks will turn to ice. Ice can be destroyed by making blocks next to them disappear.

The normal mode consists of stages where you have to clear a given heap of blocks within a time limit. The remaining time after beating a stage is the time limit for the next stage. If you run out of time, it's game over. You have infinite continues, but using a continue will erase your score. You can get additional time by performing combos, i.e. blocks falling down after others disappeared cause another blocks to disappear.

