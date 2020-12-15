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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 76 JUDY MIKOVITS... DOLORES CAHILL & CHRISTOPHER JAMES EXPOSE COVID LIE IN CALGARY
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198 views • December 15, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Calgary Rally December 12, 2020
THIS IS A HUGE MOMENT... THE WORLD IS NOW BEING TOLD ON MASS WE ALL HAVE BEEN LIED TO!
THIS IS WAR... WAKE THE WORLD UP TO THE COLOSSAL LIES WE HAVE ALL BEEN FED ESPECIALLY POLICE!
THIS IS A POWERFUL AND SHORT COMMUNICATION FROM JUDY, DOLORES AND CHRISTOPHER TO THE WORLD...
WE ARE COMING! LOOK OUT TO ALL THESE CORRUPT AND IGNORANT PEOPLE ACTING AS PUBLIC SERVANTS!
God Speed!
Calgary Rally December 12, 2020
THIS IS A HUGE MOMENT... THE WORLD IS NOW BEING TOLD ON MASS WE ALL HAVE BEEN LIED TO!
THIS IS WAR... WAKE THE WORLD UP TO THE COLOSSAL LIES WE HAVE ALL BEEN FED ESPECIALLY POLICE!
THIS IS A POWERFUL AND SHORT COMMUNICATION FROM JUDY, DOLORES AND CHRISTOPHER TO THE WORLD...
WE ARE COMING! LOOK OUT TO ALL THESE CORRUPT AND IGNORANT PEOPLE ACTING AS PUBLIC SERVANTS!
God Speed!
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