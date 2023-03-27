Large red either PX-Biblical wormwood system body or one of the Extras / Debri falling Indonesia / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Mar 26, 2023





Large red either Planet x-Biblical wormwood system body or one of the Extras that has also invaded earths solar system/Space or asteroid Debri seen falling over Indonesia/THIS IS HOW IT ENDS (Pastor JD Farag short sermon) is jesus christ (Yeshua) your lord? I hope so!!! READ BELOW. Today is now 3/26/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see more either asteroid debri or space debris came in over Indonesia... and as said alot that right now lots of clusters are coming in from planet xs debri tail and also from a Separate planet x system body. And nasa is also tracking 3-4 other solar systems that have invaded and are around earths solar system along with the planet x system that invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007... soon millions will fall globally as bible prophecy makes clear and as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams throughout the years of my many dreams from the lord as those dreams and visions are spoken of and happening globally as written in joel Chapter 2 and acts 2 in the bible about God giving people dreams and visions in the last days as is occurring globally as I speak.... you'll see also either one of the large red bodies in the planet x system or one of the other bodies that invaded earths solar system that is big and red. You'll see the original picture credited to another YouTuber and you'll also see enhanced pictures where lighting was brought down and contrast up to see the objects large spherical form better... I forgot the location of the large red planet body though it was caught within the last few days by someone else.... and you'll see a video clip or clips someone put together to give you an understanding some biblical things to come relating to the rapture/catching away of true saved Christians who accepted christ and accept christ as lord and are following yeshua (jesus) and the soon biblical judgement coming that will last 7 years, as christ is coming to take those who are his into heaven to escape the 7 year judgement hour as jesus spoke clearly in revelation 3:10 also revelation 12:5 and 1 thessalonians 5:9.... someone put a video together from a short sermon by pastor JD Farag called ( this is how it ends) with different movie clips to give a small understanding of what's to come, yet what's to come is far worse than what the clips could show..... plus more.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited videos BELOW-

Hendrik subana/ meteor debris or possible space junk over Indonesia-





