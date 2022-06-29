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American Unhinged- Smart Cities
The Amber May Show
The Amber May Show
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126 views • June 29, 2022

The Amber May from The Amber May Show joined us to talk about Smart Cities, the great reset and vaccines. Website: https://www.ambermayshow.com/

Research Links:

Pompeo warns governors of Chinese infiltration into US: 'It's happening in your state'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aceYilTczQ start at 1:50 end video 3:51

Future Cities Summit
https://futurecitysummit.org/sponsor/

Bill Gates is building a smart city in Arizona
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/11/bill-gates-is-building-a-smart-city-in-arizona/

Bill Gates is building a smart city in Arizona - Bill Gates has committed $80 million through one of his investment firms, Belmont Partners, to build a "smart city" in Arizona.
www.weforum.org

Bill Gates and smart city
https://azgovernor.gov/governor/video/governor-ducey-weighs-smart-city-plans-arizona

Arizona Legislature Passes Bill Making Arizona Pioneer for 5G Technology Deployment
https://www.azleg.gov/press/house/53LEG/1R/170331WENINGERSMALLCELLTOWERS.pdf

5G Towers dangerous for our health
https://whatis5g.info/

The Connective’: Arizona Pioneers ‘Smart Region’ Concept
https://www.technocracy.news/the-connective-arizona-pioneers-smart-region-concept/

The Great Reset | Explained In Their Own Words (Gates, Musk, Harari, Schwab & Grimes)
https://rumble.com/v14382h-the-great-reset-explained-in-their-own-words-gates-musk-harari-schwab-and-g.html start video and stop video at 52 sec

AZ Attorney General: Companies Like Google Have Become 'Threat to Democracy'
https://www.westernjournal.com/az-attorney-general-companies-like-google-become-threat-democracy/

Leave no dark corner
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-18/china-social-credit-a-model-citizen-in-a-digital-dictatorship/10200278?section=world&nw=0&r=HtmlFragment

Technologists share visions of our future world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWPM9VBcWDA

Vision of the future by Pat Gelsinger Intel CEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJy90ccGn6g start at 44:16-45:11

Freedom Convoy: GoFundMe seizes funds of Canada 'occupation
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-60267840

The truth about smart cities: ‘In the end, they will destroy democracy
https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2014/dec/17/truth-smart-city-destroy-democracy-urban-thinkers-buzzphrase

As part of this plan, the WHO has contracted Deutsche Telekom to develop a global vaxx passport system, with plans to link every person on the planet to a QR code digital ID.”
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1529120536726491144?t=vwgiczZpxTQ9aWAS_ZqmMw&s=09

The West could be closer to China’s system of ‘social credit scoring’ than you think
https://thehill.com/opinion/technology/386524-the-west-could-be-closer-to-chinas-system-of-social-credit-scoring-than/

Coronavirus: How is China using surveillance to fight coronavirus? - BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MLGQL5pbbM

Keywords
smart citiesbill gatesworld economic forumthe amber may showamericaunhinged
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