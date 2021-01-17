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The Democrat (Red) Nightmare
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50 views • January 17, 2021
We should have taken notice-
Red Nightmare is the best known title of the 1957 Armed Forces Information Film (AFIF) 120, Freedom and You. An educational film about the nature of Communism.
Cast
Jack Kelly ... Jerry Donavan
Jeanne Cooper ... Helen Donavan
Peter Brown ... Bill Martin
Pat Woodell ... Linda Donavan (as Patricia Woodell)
Andrew Duggan ... Judge
Peter Breck ... Russian Officer
Robert Conrad ... Pete
Mike Road ... Prosecutor
Jack Webb ... On-Camera Narrator
Red Nightmare is the best known title of the 1957 Armed Forces Information Film (AFIF) 120, Freedom and You. An educational film about the nature of Communism.
Cast
Jack Kelly ... Jerry Donavan
Jeanne Cooper ... Helen Donavan
Peter Brown ... Bill Martin
Pat Woodell ... Linda Donavan (as Patricia Woodell)
Andrew Duggan ... Judge
Peter Breck ... Russian Officer
Robert Conrad ... Pete
Mike Road ... Prosecutor
Jack Webb ... On-Camera Narrator
Keywords
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