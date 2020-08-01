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Bill Gates | Vacciner 7 milliards de personnes en bonne santé
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31 views • August 01, 2020
Invité dans l’émission The Ellen Show, le 13 avril 2020, le multimilliardaire philanthro-capitaliste Bill Gates, visiblement réjouit par la situation, a confirmé ses intentions : « Le vaccin changera la donne ».
On veut bien le croire. Car si l'humanité laisse faire cela, alors elle signe pour sa mise en esclavage pour un temps indéterminé.
On veut bien le croire. Car si l'humanité laisse faire cela, alors elle signe pour sa mise en esclavage pour un temps indéterminé.
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