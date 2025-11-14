🌃 Inside the World of Authentic Supplements & Lab Testing

This indie-folk/rock song opens with a looped, tape-hissed guitar riff atop analog crackle, Brushed drums and warm, subdued bass establish a drifting, slightly dragging tempo, Intimate acoustic guitar or muted piano sustain chords as fingerpicked minor leads wander, Dry, sardonic male vocals interweave spoken and rasped phrases, pausing for effect, Odd, off-kilter chord changes and quirky hooks sustain an organic, melancholic, and loosely played atmosphere, with melodic lines staying memorable and subtly catchy throughout

(Verse 1) In the garden of life, where the green leaves grow, Lies a truth untold, a story to bestow. Of plants and herbs, with healing powers vast, Yet, in the world of supplements, not all are cast. (Chorus) Botanical truth, in every leaf and root, Authentic supplements, pure and absolute. But lab testing's key, to separate the wheat, From the chaff, and the lies, that seek to cheat. (Verse 2) From the soil to the shelf, a journey long and wide, Many supplements, are tainted, or misbranded, inside. Herbs adulterated, with fillers and dyes, Lab tests reveal, the hidden lies. (Bridge) Standardized extracts, or whole herbs, which is best? To understand, we must put them to the test. Lab tests, like HPLC, or GC-MS, Can separate the good, from the bad, and the less. (Chorus) Botanical truth, in every leaf and root, Authentic supplements, pure and absolute. But lab testing's key, to separate the wheat, From the chaff, and the lies, that seek to cheat. (Verse 3) Heavy metals, pesticides, or mold and fungi, Contaminants hidden, in supplements, that's no joke, you see. Lab tests can find, what's not meant to be, In the supplements, that you consume, daily. (Outro) So, sing the song, of botanical truth, Of authentic supplements, and lab testing's proof. In the world of herbs, where healing's in bloom, Let's separate the wheat, from the chaff, and the gloom.