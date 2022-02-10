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United Network News - Live@5 - RFK, Holocaust v Plandemic, CNN, CIA, VAERS, Project Veritas, Facebook & YouTube Plus...
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81 views • February 10, 2022
* CNN condemn last weeks speech form Robert F. Kennedy jr's comparison between the pandemic and references from the diary of Anne Frank (Last Weeks Link) https://rumble.com/vtgxk4-live5-with-steffen-rowe-and-matt-omerta-12722.html
* United Network News take on the CNN challenge and compare the Nazi Holocaust to the current Global Vaccine Holocaust in a stunning rebuttal, comparing the way both utilized media to propagandize and simultaneously censor vital information from the public. Both Holocausts illegally removed people's civil rights, forced people to show papers and labeled one group as an enemy of humanity, sterilized, experimented upon and imprisoned people in camps for their beliefs. Those who refuse to comply both faced ejection from society and possible death. Both the Jewish people and the unvaccinated have been portrayed as a scourge and threat to society.
Unlearn more here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/61f8b9839e387c001ad5cde9/Live@5-with-Steffen-Rowe-and-Matt-Omerta-13122
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a globalised united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
* United Network News take on the CNN challenge and compare the Nazi Holocaust to the current Global Vaccine Holocaust in a stunning rebuttal, comparing the way both utilized media to propagandize and simultaneously censor vital information from the public. Both Holocausts illegally removed people's civil rights, forced people to show papers and labeled one group as an enemy of humanity, sterilized, experimented upon and imprisoned people in camps for their beliefs. Those who refuse to comply both faced ejection from society and possible death. Both the Jewish people and the unvaccinated have been portrayed as a scourge and threat to society.
Unlearn more here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/61f8b9839e387c001ad5cde9/Live@5-with-Steffen-Rowe-and-Matt-Omerta-13122
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a globalised united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
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